Monday's coronavirus updates | Officials: Woman with first confirmed case was at courthouse last Monday
On Sunday, the first confirmed case of COVID-19 in Champaign County was announced, the governor ordered bars and restaurants closed to dine-in customers and Selection Sunday produced an empty feeling:
Today:
At the Champaign County Courthouse in Urbana, Presiding Judge Tom Difanis will hear cases that must be dealt with daily in Courtroom F, one of the two larger courtrooms, on the second floor beginning at 1 p.m.
“I will be working in courtroom F for the duration: arraignments, detention hearings, emergency orders of protection, shelter care hearings,” he said.
Difanis said he’ll do court business four days a week and Judge John Kennedy will work on Wednesday to cover whatever needs to be covered.
Difanis said judges are in the building with a skeleton staff, getting caught up on other work. He said if lawyers want judges to accept guilty pleas to get clients out of jail, they will be accommodated.
At least a couple of court clerks will probably begin notifying attorneys later in the week of rescheduled hearings.
Difanis said public health officials alerted Judge Randy Rosenbaum over the weekend that the woman who was Champaign County’s first diagnosed coronavirus case had been in his courtroom on the second floor on March 9.
After speaking to a public health investigator, it was determined that Rosenbaum did not need to self-quarantine, Difanis said.
“They are following up on individuals who might have come into contact with this person,” Difanis said of public health workers.
Douglas County is reducing its courthouse operations starting Tuesday through the end of the month.
The following procedures are being postponed: Civil, traffic, criminal misdemeanor, probate, small claims, family court and some juvenile cases, according to Sheriff Joshua Blackwell.
Still taking place as scheduled will be these cases: Criminal felonies, domestic violence proceedings for orders of protection, stalking/no-contact orders or civil no-contact orders, juvenile hearings on temporary detention, shelter care, trials and adjudicatory hearings, emergency hearings on family matters as scheduled by the court and other cases on a case-by-case basis at the discretion of the court with consent of the parties.
The court will continue to perform marriage ceremonies.
Attorneys or those who aren’t represented by lawyers in each case being postponed will receive notices in the mail rescheduling their cases, Blackwell said.
Attorneys and litigants unable to appear in court because of those restrictions are asked to contact the courthouse.
COUNTY BOARD MEETING STILL ON
The Champaign County Board meeting set for Thursday evening will still be held, but some precautions will be taken, County Executive Darlene Kloeppel said.
Board members will be spaced a bit farther apart, and members of the public who plan to attend will be asked to sit a few seats apart, she said.
KRANNERT, ORPHEUM TO CLOSE
Krannert Center for the Performing Arts has closed its ticket office and lobby businesses effective immediately.
Also closed through March 30: the Orpheum Children's Science Museum in Champaign.
VIDEO GAMING SUSPENDED
The Illinois Gaming Board has ordered the suspension of all video gaming operations in the state effective 9 p.m. Monday through March 30.
STATE PARKS CLOSED
The Illinois Department of Natural Resources announced the closure of all state parks, fish and wildlife areas, recreational areas and historic sites.
That includes Kickapoo State Park in Vermilion County, Moraine View near LeRoy, Clinton Lake, Walnut Point near Oakland and Weldon Springs near Clinton.
In Bement, Bryant Cottage is impacted.
ELECTION ON AS SCHEDULED
Tuesday's general primary election in Illinois will go on as scheduled. But several polling places have been closed, including Clark-Lindsey Village in Urbana (new site: St. Matthew Lutheran Church in Urbana), The Glenwood in Mahomet (Elk's Pavilion at Lake of the Woods), Eagle's View in Rantoul (Gathering Place), Illini Hillel (Illini Union or ARC) and University YMCA (Illini Union or ARC) .
For voting information, click here.
The latest on area schools:
