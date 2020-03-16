Monday's coronavirus updates | Video gaming suspended
On Sunday, the first confirmed case of COVID-19 in Champaign County was announced, the governor ordered bars and restaurants closed to dine-in customers and Selection Sunday produced an empty feeling:
Today:
VIDEO GAMING SUSPENDED
The Illinois Gaming Board has ordered the suspension of all video gaming operations in the state effective 9 p.m. Monday through March 30.
***
STATE PARKS CLOSED
The Illinois Department of Natural Resources announced the closure of all state parks, fish and wildlife areas, recreational areas and historic sites.
That includes Kickapoo State Park in Vermilion County, Moraine View near LeRoy, Clinton Lake, Walnut Point near Oakland and Weldon Springs near Clinton.
In Bement, Bryant Cottage is impacted.
***
ELECTION ON AS SCHEDULED
Tuesday's general primary election in Illinois will go on as scheduled. But several polling places have been closed, including Clark-Lindsey Village in Urbana (new site: St. Matthew Lutheran Church in Urbana), The Glenwood in Mahomet (Elk's Pavilion at Lake of the Woods), Eagle's View in Rantoul (Gathering Place), Illini Hillel (Illini Union or ARC) and University YMCA (Illini Union or ARC) .
For voting information, click here.
***