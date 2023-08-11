Flip through today's e-edition here
Through the first six months of 2023, video gambling terminals in 54 establishments across the area have spit out more than $1 million, according to records kept by the Illinois Gaming Board.
The complete list — published in Friday's print editions — is topped by a 10-machine hot spot in a Vermilion County village of 2,616 where more than $5 million has been wagered and more than $4 million won:
1. Mach 1, Tilton
Funds paid out: $4,049,124.59
Funds played: $5,294,206
2. Mach 1, Champaign
Funds paid out: $3,635,909.68
Funds played: $4,779,839
3. Dotty’s, Champaign
Funds paid out: $2,376,161.24
Funds played: $3,103,874
4. Vegas Place, Rantoul
Funds paid out: $2,111,659.11
Funds played: $2,816,983
5. Circle K, Champaign
Funds paid out: $1,739,058.99
Funds played: $2,384,377