Video gambling fun fact: Of the 16 Illinois cities and villages where it has a gas/convenience store with terminals, Mach 1’s have been the most active in 11 towns through the first six months of 2023: Champaign and Tilton around here, plus Casey, Charleston, Fairfield, Harrisburg, Herrin, Lawrenceville, Taylorville, Teutopolis and West Frankfort. Its social media pitch: “Feeling exhausted from the long haul? It’s time to let loose and take your gaming skills to the next level!”

Through the first six months of 2023, video gambling terminals in 54 establishments across the area have spit out more than $1 million, according to records kept by the Illinois Gaming Board.

The complete list — published in Friday's print editions — is topped by a 10-machine hot spot in a Vermilion County village of 2,616 where more than $5 million has been wagered and more than $4 million won:

1. Mach 1, Tilton

Funds paid out: $4,049,124.59

Funds played: $5,294,206

2. Mach 1, Champaign

Funds paid out: $3,635,909.68

Funds played: $4,779,839

3. Dotty’s, Champaign

Funds paid out: $2,376,161.24

Funds played: $3,103,874

4. Vegas Place, Rantoul

Funds paid out: $2,111,659.11

Funds played: $2,816,983

5. Circle K, Champaign

Funds paid out: $1,739,058.99

Funds played: $2,384,377