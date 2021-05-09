SPRINGFIELD — The News-Gazette was honored as the state’s best newspaper in its class for a record seventh consecutive year and Jeff D’Alessio was named Editor of the Year as the Illinois Press Association’s annual convention wrapped up Friday.
D’Alessio, 51, has been at the helm since Day 1 of The News-Gazette’s unprecedented streak as sweepstakes winner among medium-sized newspapers. He was a steadying and innovative force during a year marked by a pandemic and social unrest, coordinating daily COVID-19 coverage and introducing a “Being Black In America” series that landed The News-Gazette on Editor & Publisher’s prestigious “10 Publishers That Do It Right” list.
“This isn’t a profession you get into for the fame, fortune or Facebook likes,” D’Alessio said. “But I’m every bit as passionate about it now as I was as a twenty-something covering Lon Kruger’s Illini — and am surrounded by an all-star team that makes it both fun and rewarding.”
In the IPA’s advertising contest, The News-Gazette won the coveted James S. Copley Memorial Trophy (all divisions) as well as the Division I trophy for the second consecutive year, stacking up 47 awards.
“Last year, when we won both the editorial and advertising awards, I thought it was remarkable — especially considering where we had come from in less than a year,” News-Gazette Publisher Paul Barrett said. “Now those same folks have put an exclamation point on those wins.
“It is a stunning example of perseverance in the face of incredible odds. I’ve never worked with a more dedicated staff.”
In the editorial contest, The News-Gazette won 42 awards, the highest total during its seven-year run at the top. Of the 13 first-place finishes, two were delivered by Jay Simpson, who joined the staff last summer: Editorial Rookie of the Year and Original Column.
“Jay grew up here, experienced highs and lows here and now is writing about what people are talking about here,” Managing Editor Mike Goebel said. “He’s a different voice in different times and just what this newspaper needed.”
The News-Gazette also won first place for: Community service (D’Alessio); obituary tribute (Anthony Zilis); personality profile (Debra Pressey); localized national story (D’Alessio); general news photo (Robin Scholz); informational graphic (D’Alessio); school board coverage (Zilis) and single-page design (Goebel). Staff efforts also produced first-place finishes for sports section, special section and editorial page.
“To the thousands of community members who shared their Being Black in America story, sent in a masked selfie, served as a High School Confidential correspondent, wrote for Town Hall, posed for pictures, submitted a question for Tom’s Mailbag and contributed in so many other unique ways — here’s looking at you, Julie Pryde — these are your awards, too,” D’Alessio said. “Even moreso than years past, we couldn’t have done this without you.”
In the advertising awards contest, Angela Brown, Lisa Lotz, Steve Ennen, Karen Clayborn and Jackie Martin all received first-place awards. The entire staff was named first place for several special sections: Essential Workers (Best One-Time Section), Giving (Best Community-Focus One-Time Section), At Home magazine (Best Niche Publication) and People’s Choice (Best Marketing Campaign).