CHAMPAIGN — The new Hickory River Smokehouse restaurant in Champaign was set to open at 11 a.m. today.
Owner Mike Madigan said the new location at 3514 Fields South Drive, Champaign, will open while waiting on needed equipment to launch the drive-thru and without its bar operating.
“The bar is not open yet, because we are still waiting on our state liquor license, but we have plenty of great barbecue,” he said.
It’s going to be another 10 days to two weeks for the liquor license to be issued, he said, but he’s hoping it will be sooner than that.
For now, the restaurant is open for dine-in and carry-out, Madigan said.
Opening the drive-thru is waiting on the delayed arrival of a menu board, he said.
He hopes to get that equipment by early to mid-September, he said.
For now, orders to go at this new location can be placed online at hickoryriver.com, Madigan said.
Hickory River at the Fields is going to be open seven days a week.
The hours are 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday.