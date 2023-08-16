SAVOY — The new owner of the former Champaign-Urbana Nursing & Rehab is planning improvements to the facility inside and out.
The ownership of the nursing home at 302 Burwash Ave. in Savoy changed Tuesday to Accolade Healthcare, which has renamed the facility Accolade Healthcare of Savoy.
That makes the Savoy nursing home a sister facility of two Accolade facilities in Paxton and one in Danville.
Accolade President Moe Freedman said it has wanted a facility in the Champaign-Urbana area for some time and has a strong relationship with Carle Foundation Hospital.
“We feel we can bring a really high level of care to the Champaign County area,” he said.
Under its former owner, the faciliy “wasn’t meeting the needs of the Champaign-Urbana community,” Freedman said. The current census is in the mid-130s, with about 70 vacancies, he said.
Some Champaign County residents are already at Accolade facilities in Paxton and Danville — which include Accolade Healthcare of Paxton on Pells, Accolade Healthcare of Paxton Senior Living and Accolade Healthcare of Danville — but it also wants to be able serve Champaign County residents in their own community, Freedman said.
“We are thrilled to bring our resident-focused quality care closer to home for these residents,” he said.
Accolade kept all of the facility’s former employees, who number 160-165, and is planning to do improvements to the facility inside and out, Freedman said.
An Accolade team has also been brought in to assist the current staff, he said.
“We are definitely coming in with an action plan and a focus on what needs to be done,” he said.
Accolade Healthcare of Savoy will be offering both long-term care and post-acute stays for rehab, Freedman said.
Letters will be sent to all current residents and their families in the coming weeks, inviting them to attend an in-person Accolade Healthcare leadership meet and greet, Freedman said.
Accolade Healthcare, which has been in business for six years, has seven facilities in all, including three others in Pontiac, Peoria and East Peoria.