CHAMPAIGN — New owners are set to close on the downtown Champaign bar the Brass Rail in June.
Realtor Dan Manolakes said he wound up getting eight offers on the bar, which had been listed for $695,000, and the offer accepted last week was “quite a bit over asking.”
He was still getting texts from people who wanted to see the bar, at 15 E. University Ave., C, this past weekend, after an offer had been accepted, he said.
The owners don’t want to be identified quite yet, but their plans are to do some sprucing up and continue operating the bar — said to be Champaign’s oldest — as the Brass Rail, Manolakes said.
The sale is set to be finalized June 17, he said.
The bar became available for sale after its longtime owner, Fote Backy, died Dec. 21, 2022.