SAVOY — The Savoy 16 has been idle since March, after it was closed due to state COVID-19 restrictions and later for good after Goodrich Quality Theatres filed for bankruptcy. Village officials, however, were hopeful that it would reopen under new management.
“Mayors don’t like empty buildings, especially buildings as important as the Savoy 16,” Village President Joan Dykstra said. “We’re all very excited.”
The new operator, Knoxville, Tenn.-based Phoenix Theatres Entertainment LLC, has an ambitious timeline, albeit one that will ultimately be controlled by the course of the coronavirus and state restrictions.
CEO Phil Zacheretti said they’ll follow state guidelines but ideally would like to reopen by Christmas for the premiere of “Wonder Woman 1984” and “News of the World” starring Tom Hanks.
“The reason we’re hoping for Christmas is because ‘Wonder Woman’ is opening on Christmas Day,” he said. “It’s a film for almost anybody.”
Despite theater chains filing for bankruptcy and streaming becoming ever more popular, Zacheretti said he saw an opportunity in the Savoy 16, which is owned by EPR Properties of Kansas City, Mo.
“We’re managing it for the ownership group,” Zacheretti said. “It was the number-one theater in the market for many, many years. It’s a good theater. It’s very functional and has the IMAX auditorium and the only recliner-seat auditorium in the market.
“When we are able to open, and when the industry comes back, we’re very confident it will go back to being the most popular theater in the area,” he said, especially with the University of Illinois nearby.
Ticket prices will be comparable to what they were with Goodrich.
And Zacheretti doesn’t buy the narrative that movie theaters are in decline.
“2018 was the highest- grossing year for movie theaters, and 2019 the second highest,” he said. “So movies have been doing just great. We’ve been co-existing with streaming.”
He’s also not worried about Warner Bros.’ recent announcement that all of its films set for 2021 would debut on its HBO Max service the same day as in theaters.
“We think they just left billions on the table because they panicked,” Zacheretti said. “Their main goal is to boost subscriptions. ... You don’t see any other studios doing that. The majority have moved their movies to next year.”
If the vaccine is widespread this spring, “2021 has the potential to be a great year,” he said.
Phoenix Theatres started in 2001 after another burst of theater-chain bankruptcies, Zacheretti said.
“A lot of landlords didn’t know what to do because they didn’t know how to run theaters, hence our name,” he said. It “worked perfectly for us then. I had no idea it would be just as appropriate 20 years later as it was then.”
Phoenix operates 14 theaters in 11 states. Zacheretti said the company has managed some theaters for a decade, others for just a few years.
“In total, we’ve probably dealt with over 40 theaters,” he said. “It depends on the ownership. Sometimes, they’ll want to develop it into another property. Sometimes, the whole shopping center goes away. And it depends if competition comes in.”
Regardless of how long Phoenix operates the Savoy 16, Zacheretti is optimistic — and the village is certainly ready for it to return.
“The Savoy 16 is an integral part of our community,” Dykstra said, predicting that “in just a few short months, Savoy Plaza will be thriving again.”
Dykstra said the theater’s reopening should help nearby businesses, with people “going out to eat before and after the movie or going out for ice cream.”
Nearby Triptcyh Brewing would regularly get customers stopping in before or after a movie, general manager Michael Miller said.
“Having a movie theater nearby made it a perfect date-night opportunity,” he said. “Couples would come in before or after a showing to have a pint or two. So we’re pretty excited to have someone take over the theater.”
News-Gazette film critic Chuck Koplinski is similarly excited.
“I’m thrilled to death that it’s coming back,” he said. “More than anything, I’m surprised that it happened so quickly, as far as the current climate we’re in. I was afraid it was going to languish there for a year or two.”
He said the AMC Champaign 13 on North Prospect Avenue isn’t big enough for the entire community, especially once students return to campus. But he wasn’t as optimistic as Zacheretti is about the future of theaters.
“I don’t think the theater experience will ever go away completely,” Koplinski said. “I think the number of screens are going to shrink. (But) there’s always going to be big films that need to be seen on a big screen.”
When Savoy 16 opens, Phoenix will require masks, have Plexiglass shields installed and put in floor stickers to keep people 6 feet apart.
There will also be extra time between showings to allow for more cleaning.
Koplinski said he went to the AMC multiplex a couple of times when it was open during the pandemic and said he felt safe with the precautions taken.
But making customers feel safe is “still going to be a hurdle you have to overcome,” he said. “Only when we have the vaccine are numbers going to go up.”
That’s why Phoenix’s goal of opening by Christmas seemed ambitious to Derek Long, a film historian at the University of Illinois.
“Good luck to them,” he said. “Certainly, for very big tentpole releases, under normal times, they can still make a lot more money in theatrical exhibitions than direct to streaming. Obviously, with COVID, the math changed completely.”
Long said after adjusting for population growth and other factors, theater attendance has been flat or declining for the past decade, which he attributes in part to streaming but also to mobile phones and the more disparate nature of entertainment.
“I’m definitely not a doomsayer when it comes to theatrical exhibition, but it’s definitely tough times,” he said. “I wouldn’t say that this is a move that is without risk, but it’s a high risk with potentially high reward.”
New Village Administrator Chris Walton said Savoy is working with Phoenix to help its reopening effort.
“They have already taken care of some structural issues that they came across,” he said. “We partnered with them in getting life-safety inspections scheduled and we’ve had some good, frank conversations about how the theater is an economic hub for the village and that the village is absolutely invested in seeing that they succeed and thrive.”
And Dykstra expects that regardless of the economics of the film industry, people will be happy that the Savoy 16 is back in business.
“Quite frankly, people need a movie theater,” she said. “We’ve had a rough year, and people need entertainment.”