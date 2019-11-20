CHAMPAIGN — Champaign's latest Starbucks plans to open Thursday at the corner of Springfield and Mattis avenues.
It's part of the Union Square development by Ramshaw Real Estate.
"It is a LOVELY store and will be open tomorrow," Ramshaw Real Estate’s Lauren Ramshaw said in an email.
Construction began this spring on the 12,000-square-foot Union Square development, which will have other tenants as well.
That site on the northeast corner used to be the Primitive Baptist Church and more recently the New Fellowship Corner, home of the Champaign-Urbana Alcoholics Anonymous community. That was torn down in 2017.
That part of town has seen a number of coffee-related business moves in the past year.
Biggby Coffee closed its store on the southwest corner of Springfield and Mattis in October after six years in business.
And Dunkin' Donuts opened a new store earlier this year about a quarter mile to the west on Springfield.