URBANA — The new VitalSkin Dermatology in Urbana is “off to a great start,” says dermatologist Dr. Jeremy Youse, a founding partner and chief medical officer.
Youse began seeing patients at the 40,000-square-foot VitalSkin Dermatology at 1111 W. Kenyon Road, U, in August.
A former Christie Clinic physician, Youse said some of his former patients followed him to other VitalSkin locations in downstate Illinois where he practiced in the interim before the Urbana location opened, and now some of those patients are seeing him in Urbana.
“It’s been kind of like a family reunion,” he said.
The Urbana location is the hub for VitalSkin, which now has locations under that name or affiliate locations in four states.
In addition to the Urbana location, there are two VitalSkin locations in Decatur and one in Mattoon.
There is also a VitalSkin location in St. Louis, Mo., three affiliate locations in the Chicago area, two affiliate locations in Indiana and four affiliate locations in Kentucky.
Affiliates are partner dermatology practices that are part of VitalSkin and receive back-end management services such as information technology, human resources and accounting, Youse said. Most affiliates have at least one physician who is an affiliate owner, he said.
Growth in affiliates in the greater Chicago area has been robust, he said.
There are four greater Chicago area dermatology practices about to come on board, plus a few others in the Chicago area and a few others in Kentucky that Youse said he expects to join by the end of the year.
VitalSkin locations are offering medical, cosmetic and surgical dermatology services, and are growing in number based on word of mouth and the quality of practitioners, Youse said.
“It has been more robust and faster than I think I anticipated that it would be,” he said.
Being part of a larger group is also helping save local patients a drive out of town for some specialized dermatology services, such as pediatric dermatology, since he’s able to consult with a pediatric dermatologist affiliate in Chicago, Youse said.
The Urbana location — about one-third of which is clinical space — has about 40-50 employees, and will be adding an esthetician. This location also houses VitalSkin’s management offices, and is in the process of building a dermatopathology lab to help diagnose diseases, Youse said.
VitalSkin aims to take great care of its doctors, which, in turn, leads to taking great care of patients, he said.
“Happy doctors treat their patients well,” Youse said.