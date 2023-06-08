Sign up for our daily newsletter here
BLOOMINGTON — The News-Gazette’s advertising and editorial departments were named best in the state at the annual Illinois Press Association banquet Thursday, each extending runs of excellence.
In the IPA’s editorial contest, The News-Gazette reclaimed the Mabel S. Shaw Memorial Trophy as the sweepstakes winner among medium-sized newspapers. It marked the eighth time in nine years The News-Gazette placed first (a year ago, competing in the largest circulation category, The News-Gazette finished second to the Chicago Sun-Times).
The News-Gazette won 66 awards, including 14 first-place awards. Nearly 100 daily and nondaily newspapers competed in 38 categories.
In advertising, The News-Gazette for the fourth consecutive year won the James S. Copley Memorial Trophy (all divisions) as well as the Division I trophy (largest circulation).
Twenty-six newspapers submitted nearly 300 contest entries.