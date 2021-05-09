The News-Gazette sports section earned the prestigious Triple Crown as its daily, Sunday and special sections were voted Top 10 in the country for 2020.
It marked the 11th consecutive year with at least one Top 10 section finish in The Associated Press Sports Editors national contest — and first Triple Crown in News-Gazette history.
“Covering sports — just like playing sports — presented new challenges during a pandemic,” Sports Editor Matt Daniels said. “In both cases, it took a ton of teamwork to pull it off, something that has always set our staff apart.
“We had to find new and unique ways to bring our readers the quality stories they have come to expect.”
The News-Gazette was one of 10 newspapers to win a Triple Crown, joining: The Washington Post, the Star Tribune (Minneapolis), The Advocate/Times-Picayune (New Orleans/Baton Rouge, La.), the Indianapolis Star, The Oklahoman, The Buffalo News, The Tennessean, the Omaha (Neb.) World-Herald and The Scranton (Pa.) Times-Tribune.
Starting in 1996, The News-Gazette’s sports section has been honored 37 times in its circulation category in the APSE contest.
In the first round of judging, The News-Gazette’s website earned honorable mention in APSE’s digital contest, while Daniels (game story) and Anthony Zilis (video) finished Top 10 nationally in their respective categories.
“Our secret sauce — since Day 1 — has been to shine the brightest possible light on all things local, from Little League to the Big Ten,” Vice President of News Jim Rossow said. “Our readers recognize that commitment, and it’s nice to know our peers do, too.”
Winners will be spotlighted at APSE’s annual convention in August in Las Vegas.