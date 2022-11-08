CHAMPAIGN — A group of well-known Champaign restaurants is about to change hands.
CRS Hospitality, a company owned by Green Street Realty owner Chris Saunders, will acquire the downtown Champaign restaurants Jupiter’s Pizzeria and Billiards, Cowboy Monkey, Guido’s Bar & Grill, Seven Saints and Barrelhouse 34 and two more at the Village at the Crossing complex, Jupiter’s at the Crossing and Billy Barooz, from Nieto Enterprises and CMT Ventures, a company founded by Carlos Nieto, Marco Nieto and Tifani Moot.
The transaction, set to be completed in mid-December, will include 15 properties in all, along with the seven restaurant businesses, according to Realtor Jill Guth of Guth & Associates, who represented the seller.
“I am excited about the opportunity to grow our restaurant/bar business to include these outstanding locations,” Saunders said.
He said he’s enjoyed working with Carlos Nieto and his team and expects a smooth ownership transition.
“My goal is to continue to operate the businesses with the same level of detail and integrity that the Nieto family has for years,” Saunders said.
CRS Hospitality already owns and operates several Champaign restaurants, among them City Center, Illini Inn, The Ribeye and Taco Johns, along with Chophouse on Main in Mahomet and two Culvers franchises in Nebraska.
Carlos Nieto said his family feels it’s the right time to transfer ownership to CRS Hospitality.
“We have dedicated the past 25 years to growing our businesses, creating a welcoming environment for our patrons and providing a safe and equitable working environment for all of our employees," Carlos Nieto said. "We are honored and lucky to have worked with so many amazing people over the decades. But now it is time for us to step back and focus on new adventures and endeavors," he said.