SPRINGFIELD — Unemployment rose in November in the Champaign-Urbana and Danville metro areas over November 2021, according to the Illinois Department of Employment Security Thursday.
Unemployment in the Champaign-Urbana area was up 0.2 percent, from 3.4 percent to 3.6 percent.
The jobless rate in the Danville area rose from 5.1 percent to 5.2 percent, comparing the same year-over-year period.
The Champaign-Urbana metro area had one of the four largest unemployment rate gains in the state, along with the Kankakee, Bloomington and Lake County, Illinois/Kenosha County, Wisconsin metro areas.
The state also reported the Champaign-Urbana metro area was up 800 non-farm jobs and the Danville area was up 400 non-farm jobs in November, compared to the same month last year