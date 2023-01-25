CHAMPAIGN — Wanted: about five dozen people to work at a brand-new store in Champaign opening in less than a month.
The new Ollie’s Bargain Outlet, in the former Office Depot space next to Kohl’s, will have a grand opening Feb. 22.
The store is hiring in person this week through the end of the day Thursday. Applicants can walk in from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and get an interview on the spot.
According to a flier inside the store, Ollie’s is hiring full-time and part-time people to work as cashiers, sales associates, head cashiers, managers and department supervisors.
Temporary staff are also being hired for store set-up.
The flier says the store offers competitive benefits based on the position.
Store hours will be 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday.
The new Champaign Ollie’s is part of a Harrisburg, Pa.-based chain of 467 stores.
Ollie’s describes itself as America’s largest retailer of closeout merchandise and excess inventory, saying it offers brand-name goods “at up to 70 percent off the fancy stores’ prices.”
Merchandise includes housewares and home textiles, food, clothing, luggage, flooring, books and stationery, toys, home improvement and hardware items, electronics, lawn, garden and patio items, health and beauty supplies, sporting goods, pet supplies, automotive supplies and holiday items.
The chain’s website says it’s also opening four new stores this month and in February in Texas, Alabama, Louisiana and Arkansas.
Prospective employees can also apply online at ollies.us/careers.