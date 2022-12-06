CHAMPAIGN — Ollie’s Bargain Outlet plans to bring a new store to Champaign, in the former Office Depot building at the Kohl’s plaza.
The company got a building permit from the city last week, and is in the process of hiring for management positions for the new store.
Ollie’s is a Harrisburg, Pa.-based chain of 467 stores that describes itself as America’s largest retailer of closeout merchandise and excess inventory.
It describes its stores as “semi-lovely.”
“You’ll find real brands at real bargain prices in every department, from housewares to sporting goods to flooring and to food,” the company’s website says.
No information on when the store is set to open was available. Champaign Building Safety Supervisor Randy Smith said he doesn’t have that information, and Ollie’s corporate office didn’t reply to an email or voice message Tuesday.
The company says it sells brand name merchandise at up to 70 percent off “the fancy store prices.”
Among the categories of merchandise Ollie’s sells are housewares and home textiles, food, flooring, books and stationery, toys, home improvement and hardware, electronics, clothing, luggage, lawn, garden and patio, health and beauty supplies, sporting goods, pet supplies, automotive and holiday items.
Ollie’s offers a customer rewards program called Ollie’s Army in which customers who sign up can earn one point for every dollar spent. Points entitle shoppers for further discounts and promotional offers.
Ollie’s lists Illinois locations in Crystal Lake and West Frankfort, along with three other new Illinois locations on the way in Peoria, Rockford and Aurora.