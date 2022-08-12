Restaurant questions? Submit them here
GIBSON CITY — A year after his Gibson City Dairy Queen was heavily damaged by flooding, Paul Patel said it’s business as usual again.
While there wasn’t any flood insurance to cover the damage, Patel said he’s grateful for the local support he got to get the shop back in full operation.
“The people just come forward,” he said.
Last month, the Gibson City Dairy Queen helped raise money for Children’s Miracle Network by donating $1 for every small, medium or large Blizzard treat sold.
This past December, in recognition of the post-flood help provided by American Legion Post 568, this Dairy Queen posted on Facebook that it was donating 15 percent of its daily sales Dec. 13-14 to help with a Christmas baskets program.
“It’s a great community,” Patel said. “We are grateful for that.”
