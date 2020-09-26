Restaurant questions? Click here
CHAMPAIGN — An extended restriction prohibiting indoor service at Campustown bars and restaurants was the final nail in the coffin for the Campustown location of Merry Ann’s Diner, which closed earlier this month, according to District Manager Michael Wells.
Traffic at the Campustown location, at 701 S. Gregory St., U, had already slowed down since it is heavily tied to the University of Illinois population, he said. Then came the prohibition on indoor dining at this restaurant, which has no outdoor seating space.
In 2018, the Merry Ann's in downtown Champaign closed.
On the bright side, Merry Ann’s at 1510 S. Neil St., C, has resumed 24-hours-a-day, seven-days-a-week service, and business there is “going strong,” Wells said.
Here’s some of what Merry Ann’s posted earlier this month on Facebook:
“It is with heavy hearts we announce our Urbana diner will be closing permanently. We absolutely loved serving the Urbana campus community for over 10 years. Unfortunately, the latest restrictions on indoor dining proved to be more loss than we could handle,” the post said. “We know this pandemic has been like none other and the safety of the students and faculty are paramount.”