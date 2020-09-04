The owner of the building that housed the former Art Theater is holding a garage sale to sell its remaining parts.
After not finding a buyer for the building or business since it closed abruptly in October 2019, David Kraft announced last month that he is selling the theater’s assets.
He’s now set to hold a sale from 8 to 10 a.m. Saturday at the former theater at 126 W. Church St., C, to sell a laptop, point-of-sale system, concession items, theater seats and more. He also said he reduced the price of the building, which includes the theater, four apartments and commercial space, from $1.793 mil-
lion to $1.598 million.
Kraft had put the business and property up for sale in February for about $2 million after the Art Film Foundation closed in October and filed for bankruptcy.
Last month, Kraft said he hadn’t received any serious or credible interest in the theater space.
Kraft has owned the building since 2001 and reached an agreement in February with the Art Film Foundation to acquire the theater’s projectors, speakers and sound equipment.
When the theater closed, Art Film Foundation interim Executive Director Rhiannon Bettivia said “the film industry is changing, and we will face systemic challenges that show no signs of abating.”
— Ben Zigterman