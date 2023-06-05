Parkland College is set to honor Brian Neiswender with the V. Dale Cozad Entrepreneur of the Year award at a reception Thursday.
His story appears in Sunday's News-Gazette.
Past recipients of the V. Dale Cozad Entrepreneur of the Year award, which was paused during the pandemic:
2022: Victor Fuentes
2019: Dave Downey
2018: Robert Libman and family
2017: Jeff Hartman
2016: Lori Gold Patterson
2015: Steve Hillard
2014: Murray Wise
2013: Rudy Frasca
2012: Dwight Miller
2011: Rick Stephens
2010: Clint Atkins