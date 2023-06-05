Parkland College is set to honor Brian Neiswender with the V. Dale Cozad Entrepreneur of the Year award at a reception Thursday.

His story appears in Sunday's News-Gazette.

Past recipients of the V. Dale Cozad Entrepreneur of the Year award, which was paused during the pandemic:

2022: Victor Fuentes

2019: Dave Downey

2018: Robert Libman and family

2017: Jeff Hartman

2016: Lori Gold Patterson

2015: Steve Hillard

2014: Murray Wise

2013: Rudy Frasca

2012: Dwight Miller

2011: Rick Stephens

2010: Clint Atkins