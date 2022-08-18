CHAMPAIGN — Joe Zalabak, president of the local Preservation and Conservation Association, was happy to talk about a 5 x 8 section of a basketball court at Combes Gym that will be up for sale at Saturday's back-to-school-themed garage sale.
The piece of hardwood history was salvaged last summer when Champaign Central High School renovated its fabled gym. It'll be up for grabs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at PACA's storage building (1302 Parkland Ct.) in Champaign.
"Good stuff goes fast," said Zalabak, adding that he expects a large turnout for an annual event that will also will play out from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at PACA's retail store (44 E. Washington St.).
Items up for sale include art room work and tables and theater seats from Central, wooden lockers from Rantoul and barn siding, roll-down maps, slate blackboards and a variety of other items from the University of Illinois and local commercial and residential buildings.