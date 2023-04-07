Drop in a Mailbag question of your very own BY CLICKING HERE or by emailing Kathy Reiser at mailbag@news-gazette.com
CHAMPAIGN— Planet Fitness at 2002 Glenn Park Drive will close for a few days next week to move to its new location at Market Place Plaza near Kohl’s.
Planet Fitness posted on Facebook that the Glenn Park Drive location will close at midnight April 11 for the move, and members are welcome to use the Urbana Planet Fitness while the Champaign location is unavailable.
Assistant manager Bonnie Carter said the hope is to have the new Market Place Plaza location open by April 14 or April 15.
The new location will be more than 28,000 square feet, which is larger than the current one in Champaign.