URBANA — Plans for a new Octapharma Plasma collection center in Urbana are officially off the table, at least for the planned location at the former Save-A-Lot grocery building at 220 N. Broadway Ave.
The company withdrew both its request for a special-use permit and an appeal of a decision made by city Zoning Administrator Kevin Garcia, according to city planner Kat Trotter.
Asked this past week about its future plans for a plasma center in the area, the company sent this statement:
“Octapharma Plasma is consistently looking to expand into attractive communities, like Urbana, Illinois, as the demand for plasma increases. Despite our desire to grow and become a part of certain communities, occasionally there are circumstances that prevent us from doing so. We plan to continue looking for locations in this area and other markets throughout the U.S.”
Kerry Clish, director of facilities for Octapharma, had told the Urbana city council during the summer that the company planned to have a 10-year lease for the former Save-A-Lot space and had planned to invest about $1.5 million in remodeling the space and another $1 million on furnishings and equipment.