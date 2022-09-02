ARTHUR — America’s Best Restaurants will pay a return visit to Yoder’s Kitchen in Arthur in mid-September, the national marketing company said.

The visit will feature an extensive on-camera interview with owner Anna Herschberger and highlight popular dishes, such as broasted chicken.

Look for the episode on Yoder’s to be aired on social media channels at a later date.

Herschberger bought Yoder’s in 2002, and the restaurant is marking 20 years under this new ownership with two Herschberger sons, Daren and Derrick, serving as managers.

America’s Best Restaurants, which focuses on local, independently-owned restaurants, choose Yoder’s Kitchen as the best family restaurant in Illinois in 2018.

