Questions for today's Kathy's Mailbag (2 p.m.)? Drop them in here or email mailbag@news-gazette.com and Kathy Reiser will chase down your answer.
***
In this week's It's Your Business column, Debra Pressey checks in on Market Place Shopping Center ahead of what is expected to be a busy post-Thanksgiving stretch:
CHAMPAIGN — The city of Champaign recently approved a building permit for Macy’s at Market Place Shopping Center, for a $230,000 remodeling of the store's second floor.
The work includes demolition,non-load bearing partitions and electrical and HVAC work, according to the permit. No further information about that project was available.