CHAMPAIGN — The first of two Raising Cane’s locations in Champaign was set to open Tuesday at 411 E. Green St., C.
The opening day features a DJ on site and a drawing for 20 people to win free Raising Cane’s food for a year. Winners will be announced at 9:30 a.m. and must be present to win.
The first 100 customers in line will also get limited-edition Cane’s T-shirts.
The company planned to present a check to the Don Moyer Boys and Girls Club at 9:15 a.m.
Known for its chicken finger meals, Raising Cane’s also plans a location at 2121 N. Prospect Ave., C.
Hours for the Campustown location will be 10 am. to 1 a.m. Sunday through Thursday and 10 a.m. to 3:30 a.m. Friday and Saturday.