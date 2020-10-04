RANTOUL — After 145 years, the Rantoul Press published its last issue Sept. 30.
Champaign Multimedia Group Publisher/Executive Vice President Paul Barrett said the decision was strictly a business one.
“All of us in the newspaper business hate to see any newspaper close,” Barrett said. “The fact of the matter is in order for a newspaper to survive these days, it has to have the support of the community it serves.
“The previous owners tried for years to make it viable, and we saw firsthand in November of last year just what a challenge they faced. With less than 600 subscribers, the Press was not going to survive. We have been able to keep it open for almost a year, but the losses just continued to mount.
“We can serve the people of Rantoul six days a week with our new Our County section that now appears in The News-Gazette every day. The Press’ own Dave Hinton will become the editor of that section to give Rantoul a leg up in coverage on a daily rather than a weekly basis.”
Community Media Group bought the newspaper last year.
Starting in the late 1950s, it was distributed as a free newspaper that went to every area household until recently. Local residents were not obligated to pay their news carriers, but many of them did.
The new company opted to shift to a subscription plan. Subscription totals began to slowly increase, but retail advertising — the lifeblood of any newspaper — waned, especially in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Established in 1875, the newspaper has called several buildings home. During its heyday, it operated on East Harmon Drive with a full print shop. During the newspaper’s centennial year, the Press boasted a staff of nearly 60 people. In recent years, the staff size dwindled to just a handful, and the newspaper moved to its new location in the 200 block of East Sangamon Avenue — just about a block from its original home.