CHAMPAIGN — What started 10 years ago this fall as a small Campustown business with a staff of three is now up to two bustling restaurants and a food truck with a legion of local fans.
And the Maize Mexican Grill empire may not stop there.
“I always dream of being bigger,” owner Armando Sandoval says. “That is something I’m always excited about. I like progress. I like moving forward.”
The small business success story will be retold Wednesday at the Venue CU, where Sandoval and his director of operations, Adam Lopez, will be honored with a Tourism Impact Award by Visit Champaign County.
It starts in Champaign-Urbana, which Sandoval grew fond of while attending college.
Originally from Mexico, he’d worked for 18 years at his family’s restaurants in Chicago and decided to open one of his own here when he found himself missing “my type of food.”
That’s traditional Mexican food — not Tex-Mex, which most “Mexican” restaurants in the U.S. serve. The difference, Sandoval says, is in the spices and other ingredients.
Maize’s menu is inspired by the restaurants in Mexico City.
“There’s a lot of people that say they’re a 100 percent authentic Mexican restaurant,” Sandoval says. “I say, ‘We’re not 100 percent authentic because we’re not in Mexico.’”
Sandoval estimates Maize employs “40 to 50 people” at the restaurants and the prep station on Bloomington Road. The businesses survived the COVID-19 pandemic, he says, thanks to “a lot of support from the community.”
While Maize at the Station remained open for carry-out orders during the darkest days of the pandemic, the on-campus site was closed because many UI students went home.
Things are now returning to normal at the eateries.
Lopez has been in the culinary business for a little more than 25 years, ranging from fast-food counter service to fine dining. The San Antonio native says he’s found a home working for Sandoval and Maize.
“With my experience in a lot of different restaurant forms, my job role is to make (Sandoval’s) dreams come true,” he says.
“We’ve got a great working partnership. The opportunities down the pipeline here are endless. I hope it’s my last job.”
Lopez got a job at a fast-food restaurant at age 16 as a way to pay for a trip to New York.
He liked the fast-paced atmosphere and has been in the food business ever since — except one year when he had an office job that he found boring.
There are long hours involved. His day normally runs from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.
‘Your best friend is the waiter’
Sandoval says Maize does “everything as traditional as possible.”
The menu is 80 percent gluten-free, the restaurant vegetarian-friendly.
Sandoval says some locals are astonished at some of the delicious dishes native Mexicans can create.
One is huitlacoche, which is made from what many farmers call “corn smut,” “fungus” or “Mexican truffle” that grows on field corn. But to many Mexican cooks, huitlacoche is a delicacy used in a variety of dishes.
He served it to a farmer friend, “and he was flabbergasted” at how good it was, Sandoval says.
Sandoval enjoys seeing people unfamiliar with Mexican food grow in their knowledge of what is good.
“Many people as freshmen, they might have a Doritos because that’s what they’re familiar with,” he says. “By the time they leave (as seniors), they start enjoying different things and the more traditional like corn mushrooms and quesadillas.”
If you visit a new restaurant and don’t know what to order, Sandoval has some advice: “Your best friend is the waiter. (Ask) the waiter, ‘What do you like?’ You almost never go wrong when you ask that question.”
A family affair
Sandoval and his now-wife, Karina, started the business. She and their son, Massi, and some other family members also work at Maize.
“We have a great staff,” he says, “a lot of people who have been key in helping us grow.”
That goes for the community, too, Lopez adds: “Nothing is possible without the community itself. Without them coming in our doors, we could never had done what we have or will continue to do.”