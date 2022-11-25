At 2 p.m. Fridays, our Kathy Reiser answers reader questions. Put her to the test by clicking here or email kreiser@news-gazette.com.
This week's Kathy's #Mailbag already is stuffed. A sample of the many things to come:
"Is Fat City Bar and Grill still open?"
Kevin Hildebrand, chief operating officer with CRS Hospitality, said:
“We just finished up our renovation of Fat City and combined the space with The City Center. We had a sold-out show for our grand re-opening on Oct. 21 with Dylan Scott. There is no more bar and grill, however, so we have just gone to the name The City Center.”
Longtime multimedia reporter Kathy Reiser is the author of Kathy's Mailbag, which runs in full every Friday on news-gazette.com and in part in Saturday's News-Gazette. Submit your questions here.
