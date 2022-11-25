Fat CIty
"Is Fat City Bar and Grill still open?"

Kevin Hildebrand, chief operating officer with CRS Hospitality, said:

“We just finished up our renovation of Fat City and combined the space with The City Center. We had a sold-out show for our grand re-opening on Oct. 21 with Dylan Scott. There is no more bar and grill, however, so we have just gone to the name The City Center.”

