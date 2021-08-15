CHAMPAIGN — What does it take to feed a football team for a night? Try three bins of pasta, 30 salads and 150 pizzas.
That’s the $1,300 catering order the Illini placed at Mia Za’s on Green Street in Campustown.
In all, it took five employees, plus owner Bruce Hink, two-and-a-half hours of prep and a full hour of cooking to finish the order Wednesday night.
But in the tight months during the pandemic, that’s business as usual.
“The athletes singlehandedly saved our business during COVID-19,” said Mia Za’s assistant manager Allyson Kamrat.
Ultimately, four-digit takeout orders are just a drop in the bucket for the UI athletic department’s food expenses.
According to Brittany Perry, the UI’s assistant athletic director of sports nutrition, the department spends “at least $1 million” every year to stock its athlete cafeteria, known as the “Varsity Room.”
Decked out with 13 additional snack bars, or “fuel stations,” the cafeteria provides all 500 athletes one to two meals a day, depending on whether classes are in session, Perry said.
Six staff dietitians — one for football, one for basketball and the rest splitting the other teams — make 1-to-1 diet plans with each athlete.
But all that doesn’t account for catering orders, which can be made “incidental to participation” for student-athletes.
If the athletes are participating in a team activity like practice, lifting or rehab, the department can go to area restaurants and vendors for food.
The last piece is the Red Card program, which the department uses for student-athletes who for whatever reason couldn’t make team meals.
Red Card is an app that partners with athletics programs, allowing student-athletes to get food from certain local restaurants without any additional fees. Instead, the restaurants take on the fee in exchange for regular orders from the school.
“Red Card is really convenient in a time when you can’t have large groups together for COVID-19 but you need to provide the athletes with meals,” Perry said.
The UI adopted Red Card in May 2020 and successfully brought on 13 area vendors: Mia Za’s, Moe’s, Caribbean Grill, Einstein Bros. Bagels, Just Bee Acai, Noodles and Company, Potbelly’s, Subway, Bread and Company, Wood N’ Hog Barbecue, Chick-fil-A, Common Ground Co-op and Dish Passionate Cuisine.
“Definitely with our Red Card business, I heard from a lot of businesses that we were helping them keep afloat over COVID,” Perry said. “Even when they weren’t open and able to cater to us, big orders to the football team where there’s 120 people help out a lot.”
Red Card and team catering meals weren’t always possible in the form they are today.
“I fully experienced before deregulation how little they could feed us,” Perry said.
While Perry played on the University of Minnesota’s women’s hockey team from 2006 to 2010, scholarship athletes could get up to three meals a day or a food stipend, along with “fruit, nuts and bagels” at any time, the NCAA previously ruled.
In 2014, after public complaints of going to bed hungry from standout collegiate stars like Shabazz Napier, the NCAA expanded team feeding rules, taking the cap off school-paid meals and allowing each institution the freedom to provide meals how it saw fit, provided that summer meals were connected to athletic participation.
And that’s when Perry got her first job as a sports dietitian, constructing meal plans for Minnesota’s football team.
“I had a lot of fun,” Perry said of her Minnesota job. “We had an awesome staff and awesome team. We all had a blast and enjoyed it.
“They gave me almost a blank check as far as, ‘Do what you think the team needs.’”
About seven years later, the ruling came down that allowed her department to assist some struggling restaurants during the pandemic.
Kamrat, who has worked at Mia Za’s since fall 2017, said staffing has never looked this slim.
Usually, she’d have between 16 and 21 employees to start the year. Now, she’s working with seven.
Five of the seven aren’t students, at least, so they’ll be fully available for lunch rushes and future catering orders through the year.
“I’ll basically be living here from here on out,” Kamrat said while saucing pizzas. “We’re just going to wing it.”