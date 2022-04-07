PAXTON — Cary Hasselbring is having to order more food. A lot more food.
Just Hamburgers — perhaps Paxton’s most well-known business — is closing at the end of the month, and scores of people are wanting to eat there while they still can.
A sign posted on the front door announced that April 30 is the last day the business would be open as co-owners Hasselbring and wife Connie plan to retire.
“Enjoy life and enjoy not having to work,” Cary Hasselbring said of their post-closure plans.
He said he has been on the phone ordering more food to keep up with the customer influx. With the parking lot overflowing, vehicles are parked up and down Ottawa Road and along U.S. 45.
“Since we announced that we’re going to shut down, our business has doubled, which I guess is a good way to go out,” he said. “It’s been chaotic around here. I’m very shocked that people are coming out of the woodwork.”
Perhaps Hasselbring, who has worked at Just Hamburgers since he was 10 years old, doesn’t realize the sentimental attachment people place on a business like this, especially those who remember going there as a child.
Mayor Bill Ingold said he was sad the business will be closing but said the Hasselbrings deserve a chance to lead a more relaxed routine.
“After 43 years of somebody working there, it’s up to them if they want to retire and enjoy life,” Ingold said. “Everybody’s enjoyed Just Hamburgers for 50 years, and hopefully a successor can be found” to buy the business.
“I’ve got friends and my son’s got friends, (and) whenever they are in town, they go to Just," he said. "It’s a good and inexpensive lunch. Forty-three years in the restaurant business, that’s a tough life.”
People on social media have not been shy about posting their thoughts.
Said Amy Parker, “There’s a moment when folks come home, pick up some lunch and then, ‘Oh! I haven’t seen you in years’” as they spy one another standing in line.
“There’s a moment of a (rite) of passage when one can see over the counter: ‘I’m now grown up,'" she wrote. "The divots, the (worn) floor, all symbolic of a place sacred to all of us.”
Glen “Skip” Parcell started Just Hamburgers in 1971, and Jim Parcell bought it in 1977. Hasselbring became owner in 1986. The Hasselbrings and manager Jason Bowen are the only full-time employees. The business also employs eight people part time.
For many young people, Just Hamburgers was their first part-time job.
“I’ve been here 43 years and nothing amazes me about the place, but people like it,” Cary Hasselbring said.
When hearing the news of the pending closure, Tommy Luttrell remarked via Facebook, “Everyone in Paxton will move. LOL. This is a disaster. We’ve eaten there since I was little. Enjoy your retirement, Cary. Double cheeseburger, fries, strawberry shake. I hope I get there before the 30th.”
Some were in disbelief.
“Wow. I never thought they’d close,” said Tracy Eastman Duvall.
The little hamburger shop (actually, it served much more than burgers) could rival the big chains for how much food it produced in the five-and-a-half-hours a day it was open — two-and-a-half hours for lunch and three hours for dinner.
On the occasion of the business’ 50th anniversary last July, Hasselbring said on one Saturday morning, he cooked more than 800 hamburgers.
The business has been carry-out only. People stand in line to place their order, then join another line to pick it up. Frequently, the line extends out the door and in front of the building.
After April 30, they’ll have to find someplace else.