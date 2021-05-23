CHAMPAIGN — When Diane Bennett and Mary Petry took over the neighborhood bar on North Prospect Avenue in 2009, they made an effort to make the bar a part of the neighborhood.
As they prepare to reopen the Ice House, 703 N. Prospect Ave., C, they hope to renew that effort.
“We’re looking forward to getting back to being part of the community,” Bennett said.
They used to reward nearby kids with a pizza party on Sundays if they did things like clean up the railroad tracks nearby and perform well in school that week.
“When we got it (in 2009), I introduced myself to people within probably a three-or four-block radius, not with the intention of them becoming customers — many of them did — but to tell them what we saw as a our role in this community, in the 700-800 block of North Prospect Avenue,” Bennett said. “It became really, really fun. … A couple slices of pizza and a Pepsi can be a great motivator for a third grader.”
After Bennett hurt her hip in 2018, the bar closed for a few months.
It reopened in June 2018 under new management, but last year, Petry tried to evict the tenants running the bar.
After they left in November, Bennett and Petry said the building was vandalized multiple times, including the broken-in front window that was boarded up.
“What happened was very hard on us,” Bennett said. “We love this building, obviously, and to see it beaten like that was very difficult to handle.”
They’ve been busy making repairs over the past couple weeks.
“The building was painted last Saturday. The patio furniture is being painted this Saturday,” Bennett said last week. “All the windows that were broken were replaced on Tuesday.”
They’ve also fixed some plumbing issues, touched up the paint inside and added more cameras to deter vandalism.
“It will be very pretty once it’s reopened,” Bennett said.
They have spent more than $15,000 repairing the nearly-100-year-old building.
“I would say we’re 90 percent done with the work,” Bennett said.
She said it will reopen, and “it’s just a question of who will be reopening it. It could very well be us.”
The Ice House is one of the few remaining neighborhood bars in the area.
Previously, it was the Majors Bros. grocery in 1927, then the Alonzo H. Ferris restaurant, the Charles H. Lyons beer tavern, the William J. Armstrong food store, Armstrong’s Tavern, Jack Strunk’s Tavern, Unk and George’s Tavern, Van’s Pit Stop and Fallon’s Ice House.
Despite being closed for several months, Bennett is optimistic it will do well once it reopens.
“Based on the messages and the emails that I’ve received, I would say yes, I think that it will be great once it’s reopened,” she said. “I fell really good about it. … It’s good to know we’re going to be part of the community again.”