URBANA — Ahead of Stone Creek Golf Club closing at the end of the month, diners bid farewell Friday to its restaurant, Attie’s Bar & Grill.
“We were here last week and found out it was closing,” said Mike Sims of Champaign. “We definitely wanted to come back here for the last day.”
He and wife Pam grabbed lunch at the restaurant with Jerry and Nadine Neal.
Pam Sims enjoyed the Italian beef, and Nadine Neal savored her turkey Reuben with loaded mashed potatoes.
The restaurant was running a number of specials on its last day and ran out of some items.
Unfortunately, Attie’s was out of shrimp, so Mike Sims said he couldn’t order the tilapia and shrimp he wanted to.
For dessert, “We shared the turtle cake,” Nadine Neal said. “It was very good.”
“Everything’s good. It’s always been good,” Pam Sims said.
They used to come out to Attie’s on Friday nights for music, but said they hadn’t been there in over a year.
“It’s kind of a shock to see it close,” Jerry Neal said.
The Atkins Group announced earlier this month that the restaurant, Pro Shop and golf course would be closing this month.
The Atkins Group cited “a waning demand for golf” and plans to redevelop the land into “natural green open space, walking trails and other community benefits.”
The Pro Shop and golf course close Jan. 31, and The Atkins Group encouraged anyone with gift cards to use them by then.
Despite the closure, Mike Sims is holding out hope that another restaurant can take Attie’s place.
Stone Creek has been home to various restaurants over the years, including Kennedy’s, The Lamplighter and Rick’s.
“We really hate to see the place close. It had some great views back there. One of the best views in town,” Sims said. “We hope they put another restaurant back in there.”