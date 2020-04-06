Even during a global pandemic, people need their pasta pomodoro and pepperoni pizza.
So MARY MANZELLA RACZ has learned in the 15 days that restaurants statewide have been restricted from seating customers but can continue to offer everything on the menu via delivery and carry-out.
“We are actually doing well considering the circumstances,” says Racz, who manages the family business, 60-year-old Champaign mainstay Manzella’s Italian Patio Restaurant. “It is definitely different from what we are accustomed to doing, as packaged food requires so much detail and takes longer than plating meals.”
Racz took time out during her six-day work week to answer a few questions from Editor Jeff D’Alessio in the 18th installment of our weekly speed read spotlighting local leaders of organizations big and small.
My business role model is ... my dad, Frank, who started the business in 1960. I was blessed to have had the opportunity to work side by side with him during the late ’80s and early ’90s. He always told me to be proud of myself for accomplishments in my life, whether it was doing a home task by myself or making the meatballs that are so popular on our menu.
When it comes to the workplace, my one unbreakable rule is ... if you don’t know the answer, don’t make one up. Always ask before providing inaccurate information to a guest.
My philosophy on meetings is ... keep the morale up, but also show where improvements are needed in the workplace.
As far as luxuries go ... my current plans are to go to Italy in June. I have all my airfares booked — four different planes and four different Airbnbs booked — but with the current situation with the coronavirus, I may not be going anymore. I hope I can reschedule for next year if it falls through.
The hardest thing about being a leader is ... I always want to set a good example for my front-of-the-house staff by always maintaining positivity in any situation.
I can’t live without ... my son, Vincent, and our two cats, Dusty and Daisy.
The most beneficial college class I took was ... my speech class at Parkland. I always dreaded speaking in groups or being put in the spotlight, so I feel the class helped me to overcome my fears.
My favorite moments in this job come ... any time I hear a customer say how much they love our food. It warms my heart to know how much they love our cooking.
I’m frugal in that ... I always look for the bargain, and I use coupons whenever I can.
I’m up and at ’em every day by ... 5:30, so I can get my morning workout in.
My exercise routine consists of ... going to a local gym for at least an hour each morning Monday through Friday. I love to change up my routine every day from walking treadmills, ellipticals and weights.
The worst job I ever had was ... right after high school, I was 18 and worked in a shoe store. The work conditions weren’t bad, I just didn’t like selling shoes and squatting down to put shoes on people’s feet.