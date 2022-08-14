Big 10: How to ... get off to a strong Wordle start, guard against COVID, grill the perfect steak, kill time in a big-league bullpen during dog days of summer
In another installment of our occasional how-to edition of the Big 10, we asked those in the know for a few words of advice on a range of topics.
How to get off to a strong start on ‘Wordle’
University of Illinois alumna LYNNE MURPHY, professor of linguistics at England’s University of Sussex who has emerged as an international ‘Wordle’ expert: “If you are generally getting Wordle in four guesses, then I would bet that there’s not much you can do to improve your score. You can try to get more threes than fives, but getting a word in two guesses has more to do with luck than skill.
“My advice: Your first word should have five different letters, but after that, don’t be too shy about repeating a common letter that definitely occurs once in the word. For example, if you start with ‘GRAPE,’ and just the ‘E’ turns yellow, then a word like ‘FLEET’ is a decent guess. It gives you two chances of finding the right place for the ‘E,’ and there is a fair chance that a word that has one ‘E’ might have two.”
MARY SCHAEFFER, author of “Wordle: The Rules, Strategy and Expert Tips”: “Start your game off on a good foot by picking a strong starting word. Don’t use your good-luck word, one of your children’s or grandchildren’s names or whatever other weak word start you might try. In the long run, your game will be much better.
“There have been a few times when I’ve actually gotten four letters on the first try — because I use what I consider a strong starting word. I use ‘STARE.’”
MYLES MELLOR, one of the world’s most published puzzle writers and founder of ilovecrosswords.com: “Using the five magic words — ‘DERBY,’ ‘FLANK,’ ‘GHOST,’ ‘WINCH’ and ‘JUMPS’ — will get you there 99 percent of the time.
“Just play them out till the answer is clear.
“Every now and then, you’ll have to figure it out where there are duplicate letters in the answer word. There is still some skill in working them out, but you have excellent chances.”
How to kill time in a big-league bullpen during the dog days of summer
Cardinals radio voice RICKY HORTON, who pitched seven major-league seasons for four teams: “Once, in the Philly visiting bullpen, we all appointed ourselves Supreme Court justices and argued every issue we could think of that was pressing at the time. We voted, then proclaimed it to be binding.
“Must have been a long game. ‘When in Philly ...’”
Former Illini DONN PALL, who pitched in 255 White Sox games from 1988-2003: “During a couple of the seasons in new Comiskey Park, we would have lunch brought out to us in the second or third inning on Sundays. We would all go into the bathroom to eat it so we wouldn’t look too obvious and get caught on camera.
“However, if anyone was watching us down in the bullpen, it must have looked strange for about 10 guys to all of a sudden all get up and go into the bathroom together.”
MIKE BIELECKI, who led the ’89 Cubs with 18 wins: “One game I remember was music trivia. Someone would name a song, artist or band and you had to name someone else using the last letter of the last name — like Led Zeppelin/Nirvana or ABBA/Alex Van Halen.
“Any music category was good — rock, rap, soul, blues, Christian, country — but at least three of the five bullpenners had to have heard of the answer. Loser had to make the snack run to the clubhouse.”
How to grill the perfect steak at your end-of- summer barbecue
RYAN ROGIERS, chef/owner of The WheelHouse of St. Joseph: “It starts with a great cut of meat. My favorite is the grass-fed ribeye. Don’t mess with it too much; turn it once, then let it rest for five minutes before eating.”
Wood N’ Hog Barbecue owner MICHAEL McDONALD: “Honestly, we all get caught up in the science of how a perfect steak should be grilled/cooked. My single best tip is to have fun with the experience.
“Try different seasonings. My personal favorite is salt and pepper. Be spontaneous and try different store-bought rubs or create your own. Attempt a fancy marinade — overnight your marinated steak-infused goodness and increase tenderness.
“Use a traditional cast-iron skillet one day, then after you have mastered that, fire up your grill using your favorite charcoal.
“There is truly no wrong way to cook a steak that you are prepared to eat. The perfect steak is a sacred and personalized relationship with you and your preferences.”
Hickory River Smokehouse owner MIKE MADIGAN: “Use time and feel for the perfectly done steak. I call it the 2-2-2-2 method, which works great for a 1.5-inch thick steak.
“With the grill on high — charcoal is best — place your steak with tongs at a 45-degree angle and cook for two minutes, then rotate it 90 degrees for two more minutes, then repeat the process on the steak’s other side. This produces nice crosshatch grill marks.
“After eight minutes, use the ‘finger test’ — Google it — to ensure a medium-rare doneness, as there is no better way to enjoy your steak.”
Hamilton Walker’s Executive Chef ZACH SCHWEIG: “Delicious steaks like a rest, too. I prefer to have my steaks out on the counter for 45-60 minutes prior to grilling — and to rest, after desired internal temperature is achieved, for three to five minutes to allow for meat-juice relaxation.”
How to guard against COVID-19 at schools (without remote learning or mask mandates)
Former UI Swanlund Professor of Physics NIGEL GOLDENFELD, now at UC-San Diego: “For K-12 schools, where it is vitally important to have as much in-person teaching as possible, we need to protect students and staff.
“It transmits through aerosols, and even without expensive HVAC refits, it is possible to reduce the levels of airborne virus through constructing cheap and effective Corsi-Rosenthal boxes. Many schools have had volunteers build these for their classrooms, responding to the EPA’s Clean Air in Buildings Challenge.
“Something to consider.”