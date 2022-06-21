Bob Asmussen | Champaign neighborhood leader keeps hands in family barbecue restaurant
By (week)day, John Ruffin is a mild-mannered city offiicial, doing important work as Champaign’s neighborhood relations manager.
But on weekends, whenever his busy schedule allows, Ruffin helps with the family business: barbecue.
Led by John’s older brother, Dan, the Ruffins own Que For You in Peoria. Located at 301 N. MacArthur Highway, it is close to where John and his seven siblings grew up. Right down the hill from Bradley University.
“Good location,” Ruffin said.
The specialty of the house is ... “the ribs are the bomb.”
Check out the expansive menu, which includes turkey tips, rib tips, a full array of smoked products, burgers and pulled pork cheesesteaks. And all sorts of sides.
You won’t see John handling the food. His role is more at the business end.
“My brother, Dan, is the pit master,” Ruffin said. “He does all the cooking. I handle the books and work with him on event planning.”
During the week, Ruffin is focused on Champaign community and neighborhood business. The Peoria restaurant offers him a great way to stay connected with his family and friends.
“This gives me an opportunity to get away and do something different,” Ruffin said.
“It’s more therapeutic than anything. I get to go home and sell food and build community and even garden.”
In recent months, Ruffin hasn’t made the trips to Peoria quite as often while launching the Neighborhood Ambassadors program.
Que For You opened several months before the start of the coronavirus pandemic.
“The restaurant was going great, balls of fire for nine months, then March, everything sort of ground to a halt,” Ruffin said. “But we’ve been able to survive with the support of the neighborhood and folks who like the food. It’s been inspirational in that aspect.”
Business is returning to pre-pandemic levels.
“We’re starting to pick up, so that’s a good sign,” Ruffin said. “It’s a blessing we’ve survived.”
Ruffin, 58, is second to last age-wise among the Ruffin kids. The list: Dan, David, Eddie, Robert, John, Ronald, Annette (Jackson) and Renee (Brewer).
Their mom, Rosie, lives in Peoria. Their dad, Dan Sr., passed away about 20 years ago.
The Ruffin family includes many accomplished athletes.
Dan Ruffin was a basketball player at Bradley University and later went on to a long, successful coaching career at Peoria Central. He won a state title there.
Eddie was a star athlete in football and basketball. Robert played on a Central team that went to state. John played at Peoria Bergan, a Catholic school that later became Notre Dame. In 1980, Bergan finished second in Class A, losing 56-51 to Chicago Luther South in the final.
John didn’t play sports in college.
“I realized very early that sports was a family thing, but not necessarily my thing,” Ruffin said. “I really took to the books, and I think it paid off for me.”
He earned his degree from Metropolitan State University in Minneapolis.
Ruffin has been in the community organizing/engagement field for more than three decades.
He worked in Minneapolis with nonprofits and neighborhood organizations for 20 years. He moved to Baltimore, where he ran a neighborhood organization for 10 years.
The lure of family brought him back to Illinois.
“This was an opportunity of a lifetime, being able to do something I had been doing all over the country,” Ruffin said.
He had never lived in Champaign before taking the job. The only time he visited C-U in the past was to play the 1980 state basketball tournament at the then-Assembly Hall.
“I was here for the grand total of four or five days,” Ruffin said.
Settled inRuffin just started his 11th year working in Champaign.
“It’s my love in terms of community organizing and engagement work,” Ruffin said. “I firmly believe that the world is controlled by those who attend meetings to the extent that we can get folks involved in the civic process and engaged in helping to set and define the policy that rules our lives.”
“It’s important. We’re really educating folks about the various things that are going on relative to the policy decisions that are being made at every level of government.”
Ruffin encourages residents to organize at the neighborhood level.
“I think it has become more important as of late to give everybody a real clear understanding of what their role could be and should be,” Ruffin said.
Ruffin sees positive steps locally.
“We’ve got some strong neighborhood throughout the city of Champaign,” he said. “It’s the result of the grass-roots organizing that has been embedded in our community over the last 20, 30 years,” Ruffin said. “It didn’t start with me.”
Ruffin credits the late Mable Thomas for her work as the longtime neighborhood coordinator.
“She laid the groundwork in terms of this neighborhood organizing and engagement work that I’m currently doing,” Ruffin said. “But it’s our city leaders who have invested in our neighborhoods and really saw the value and understood we are only as strong as our weakest neighborhood.”
Glass-half-full Ruffin said there are challenges in Champaign neighborhoods, “but we as a community are more than suited to face those challenges in a forthright manner that speaks to equity for all. That’s what’s encouraging about it all. We’re invested as a city and as a community in terms of meeting those challenges head on. That’s what gets me up every morning. I’ve got a great organization to work for that walks the talk.”
Ruffin lives in the Sawgrass neighborhood.
“Love that area of town,” he said.
There are 44 registered neighborhood groups that he works with throughout the city. Ruffin spends time in all of the areas.
Big familyRuffin has five kids: John, Jason, Jennifer, Jammond and Edward. All but Jammond are living in Peoria. Jammond lives in Atlanta. Ruffin has five grandkids.
Ruffin is a basketball fan. More specifically, he roots for LeBron James.
“I guess I’m a Lakers fan at this point,” Ruffin said.
There hasn’t been a lot of basketball viewing time lately. Ruffin missed most of the NBA Finals while working on the Neighborhood Ambassadors. Duty called.
Bob Asmussen can be reached at 217-393-8248 or by email at asmussen@news-gazette.com.