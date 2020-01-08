URBANA — At soon-to-be-shuttered Stone Creek Golf Club, business was good Tuesday.
“I’ve had more people in here just this morning than I have had on busy days in June, people trying to use up gift cards and wanting refunds,” said Max Harmon, Stone Creek's assistant golf pro.
The Atkins Group on Monday said the golf operation would close Jan. 31 and Attie’s restaurant on Jan. 17.
“I’m sick. I’m really sad,” said Debbie Major-Hunt of Mahomet, a club member for more than five years. “I hate to see (Attie’s) close ... and my husband and I played golf out here for years, I hate to see that happening. It had been thrown up in the air before that they would close, but we didn’t think it would happen.
“Oh my gosh, they actually pulled the plug.”
Tom Pikus, a frequent golfer at Stone Creek but not a member, will play in Rantoul once Stone Creek shuts its doors.
“Probably Willow Pond,” he said. “They’ve fixed that course up nicely, and it’s little easier to get on.”
Harmon said plans for the property are undetermined.
“The golf carts are on a lease. I know the golf course they’ve talked about making walking paths, like a park kind of area,” he said.
The most common question Harmon has received since the news broke?
“Why?” he said. “That’s the million-dollar question.”