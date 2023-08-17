Drop your local biz questions into Kathy's Mailbag here
CHAMPAIGN — Caribbean Grill at Champaign’s Shoppes of Knollwood is for sale.
Owner Mike Harden said Thursday that the business has been listed with Emerald Partners, an affiliate of Green Street Realty. The space is leased.
The restaurant, which specialized in Jamaican-inspired cuisine, has been closed for about a year. Harden temporarily closed the restaurant last summer, but never reopened it.
The sale includes the furniture, fixtures and equipment. The buyer would assume the lease of the 1,600-square-foot space.
Harden said he will retain the Caribbean Grill name and its original recipes.
“People have been asking, wondering, hoping when Caribbean Grill would reopen,” Harden said. “We are so proud to have been so embedded in the fabric of the Champaign-Urbana community since starting out in 2010."
Harden was operating a food truck by the same name when he opened his restaurant in 2017 at 2135 S. Neil St., C.
Harden said he had planned to reopen the restaurant and didn’t seriously think about closing for good and selling the business until about two months ago.
“The decision to close came as a result of being more aligned with my current values and priorities, which are being with family, travel, and to actually live and be present enjoying life,” Harden said.
“With the restaurant, I’m tethered," he said. "If someone requests time off, doesn’t show up or quits, I have to be here. I have to cover. I have to make sure we’re good, so that can mean having 16-hour days regularly. It takes a lot, and I put everything I could into it.”