CHAMPAIGN — Champaign Mayor Deb Feinen has revoked the liquor license shared by two local bars, citing “an ongoing pattern of noncompliance.”
Acting as the city’s liquor commissioner, Feinen signed an order May 3 revoking the license of Clark Bar and Glow, both under the same licensee and both in the same building at 207 W. Clark St., C, based on findings from an April 28 hearing.
At that hearing, the licensee, Phantom Inc., was said to have failed to comply with the terms of an emergency closure order imposed by Feinen on March 17 with mutually agreed operating conditions for a limited reopening March 24 for a special event.
Rick Stone of Phantom Inc. declined to discuss the license revocation, saying it’s an ongoing case.
“This is far from over,” he said Monday.
Champaign Deputy Liquor Commissioner Matt Roeschley said Stone can appeal the license revocation to the Illinois Liquor Control Commission.
If Phantom Inc. doesn’t file an appeal, or appeals and loses, it would be “highly unlikely” that the city would grant a new liquor license to the same licensee for the two bars, Roeschley said.
Both Clark Bar and Glow were shut down twice in a six-month period as a result of emergency closure orders issued by the city first on Oct. 12, 2021, and then on March 17 of this year.
The closure last year was settled in a stipulated agreement, while the most recent closure went to a hearing and resulted in a license suspension ordering the bars to remain closed until May 1, subject to certain conditions being met.
Two of the conditions to reopen were firing three security guards said to have used force against a customer and training the remaining guards in the use of force.
According to testimony from the April 28 hearing, the bars were permitted to open March 24 for a private running event limited to 30-40 people, plus staff — provided that the premises wouldn’t be open to the public and would close by 1 a.m. March 25.
Champaign police Sgt. Justin Prosser, who was on duty that night, testified he observed 40-50 people in the bar, none of them in athletic or runners clothing, according to hearing documents obtained by The News-Gazette from Roeschley. Prosser also testified that in an unrelated traffic stop about 2:30 a.m. March 25, a man who had been driving erratically said he’d been at Glow earlier that evening, and when asked if he was a runner or athlete, he said he wasn’t.
Security-camera footage showed a group of about 20 runners outside Clark Bar at 6:33 p.m. March 24 appearing to begin a run. Body-camera footage from Prosser’s walk-through about 11:45 p.m. that night showed what appeared to be an entirely different group in the bar from the runners that had gathered outside five to six hours earlier, according to the city hearing documents.
“The licensee presented no evidence that it took any measures to confirm that, on the night of March 24 into March 25, 2022, patrons entering the establishment were part of the running group or otherwise took any action to prevent the public from entering the establishment,” according to the summary of the proceedings.
City officials also found that the running group didn’t have a contractual agreement to use the space and that the gathering wasn’t limited to a particular space or area in the establishments for exclusive use, both required by city code governing private parties.
Roeschley said the bars reopened May 1, but were subsequently notified that they were not permitted to sell alcohol until they fully met the conditions issued as part of the suspension.
Roeschely said he further learned on May 2 that the bars’ state license had expired. A valid state license is contingent on having a valid city license and vice versa, he said.