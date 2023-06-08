To receive our daily (and free) newsletter, click here
To ask Kathy Reiser a question, click here or email kreiser@news-gazette.com
***
CHAMPAIGN — Champaign’s second Raising Cane’s restaurant is opening Tuesday.
The Champaign County Chamber of Commerce has a ribbon cutting set for 9 a.m. Tuesday at the restaurant at 2121 N. Prospect Ave., former home of Applebee’s.
The new restaurant features two drive-thru lanes, ample parking, a patio and a spacious dining area, according to Shelby Johnson, area leader of marketing.
Also on opening day, a “Lucky 20” drawing will be held to award 20 customers ages 13 and older free Raising Cane’s food for a year, with entries accepted from 8-10 a.m. The winners will be announced shortly afterward and must be present to win.
Raising Cane’s will also be providing customers free Kona Ice treats from 8-10 a.m. that day.
At the ribbon cutting, DJ Caesar Perez from Sapphire Entertainment will be on site spinning hits and representatives of the Don Moyer Boys & Girls Club will be presented with a donation from the chain.
Raising Cane’s, which opened its first Champaign location in February at 411 E. Green St., specializes in chicken finger meals.