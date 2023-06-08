Champaign’s second Raising Cane’s restaurant, 2121 N. Prospect Ave., is scheduled to open Tuesday morning with a ribbon-cutting event. The fast-food chain, specializing in chicken finger meals, opened its first Champaign location on Green Street in Campustown in February. As part of Tuesday’s event, a drawing will be held to award 20 customers ages 13 and older with free Raising Cane’s food for a year, with entries accepted from 8 to 10 a.m. The drawing will be held shortly afterward, and participants must be present to win.