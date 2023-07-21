Kathy's #Mailbag goes live in full at 2 p.m. Friday. Submit questions of your very own by clicking here or by emailing Kathy Reiser at kreiser@news-gazette.com.
MAHOMET — Plans are progressing for a new drive-thru only Dunkin’ coffee and doughnuts location in Mahomet at 1616 Patton Drive, at the corner of U.S. 150 and Patton Drive.
The village board has already approved a conditional use permit for the drive-thru facility, and the owner, Krishna Patel of Plainfield, will next submit a site development plan, according to village planner Abby Heckman.
The new Dunkin is planned for the northwest corner of Churchill Road and Patton Drive, south of U.S. 150.
While it’s drive-thru only, it may have some outdoor seating, Heckman said.
Once the site plan and building permit are approved and construction gets underway, Patel indicated it would take three months to complete the work, Heckman said.