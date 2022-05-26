DANVILLE — Four siblings from Sidell who grew up enjoying treats from Royal Donut in Danville will soon be reopening the shop, which has been closed for months, as its new owners.
The new owners — Sam and Rachel George, Hannah and Drew Landis, Ben and Corinne George and Holly George — plan to reopen Royal Donut later this summer.
Sam George said discussions have been underway with the former owners since soon after the shop closed in December.
The former owners have already done some renovations, he said, so there won’t be much more that needs to be done before reopening.
The recipes and doughnuts are going to remain the same under the new owners, Sam George said.
“We love the Royal Donut brand,” he said. “We’re going to keep that.”