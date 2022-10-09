CHAMPAIGN — If you think cereal is just for breakfast and ice cream is just for dessert, think again.
Sherard Brown is combining the two in a new cereal and ice cream bar in downtown Champaign called Heavy Spoon, and his slogan for this new place may say it all:
“A great place to enjoy your favorite childhood cereal with a twist of toppings like you’ve never seen before,” he said.
The 31-year-old Brown, a Champaign native, said he’s completely gutting the former location of Aroma Cafe at 118 N. Neil St. and is aiming to open Heavy Spoon there the third or fourth week of this month.
It will have both tables for seating indoors and on an outdoor patio, and will also offer carry-out and delivery, he said.
For those coming in person, here’s how it will work: Come in, pick a bowl, choose your cereal, pour your milk and/or choose your ice cream and toppings — such as sprinkles, gummy bears, different kinds of chocolate and drizzles of caramel or hot fudge. You can also top a waffle with ice cream and toppings or opt for an ice cream cone or milkshake, Brown said.
Just want cereal? You’re free to just come in and get a bowl of cereal and milk if you want, Brown said. Heavy Spoon is going to be open early enough for breakfast and stay open late into the evening.
Brown said he saw the cereal and ice cream bar concept on TikTok.
He’s “just trying to jump on the wave, before somebody else catches the idea,” he said.
Brown is a graduate of Champaign Centennial High School, went to Parkland College and got a bachelor’s degree from Howard University.
He got a master’s degree in business from Concordia University, Chicago, he said.
Heavy Spoon won’t be his first business venture. Brown is also the owner and operator of Ivy League Commercial and Residential Cleaning, Champaign and Ladies First Beauty Supply Co. at 1807 W. Bradley Ave., C, he said.
He’s been working since he turned 15, Brown said.
“I’ve always had a business mindset,” he said. “When I was younger I would go around cutting grass and shoveling snow to make some money.”