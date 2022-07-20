We've told you about Kona Ice and Cullers' French Fries coming to this week's Champaign County Fair.
Some other food options starting Friday night in Urbana (more in today's 4-page standalone section in The News-Gazette):
— Giovanni’s Pizza.
— O’Brien Food Service: Funnel cakes, nachos, sausages and brats with peppers and onions.
— Truckin Good Food: burgers and breaded tenderloin.
— Beck’s Taffy: Taffy and fudge.
— La Paloma: Mexican food including tacos and street corn.
— Illinois Pronto Pup: corn dogs and lemon shake-ups.
— Jack’s Shack: Lemon shake-ups and corn dogs.
— River’s Bend Concessions: Catfish, frog legs and shrimp.
— Country Boyz Wings: Sausages with peppers and onions and chicken wings.
— Merigians Caramel Corn: Caramel corn, cheese popcorn, nacho popcorn, cotton candy and candy apples.
— McGrotha Foods: Fruit smoothies.
— Wood N’ Hog BBQ