A view of the Champaign County Fairgrounds as setup for this year's fair begins.

 Anthony Zilis/The News-Gazette
We've told you about Kona Ice and Cullers' French Fries coming to this week's Champaign County Fair.

Some other food options starting Friday night in Urbana (more in today's 4-page standalone section in The News-Gazette):

— Giovanni’s Pizza.

— O’Brien Food Service: Funnel cakes, nachos, sausages and brats with peppers and onions.

— Truckin Good Food: burgers and breaded tenderloin.

— Beck’s Taffy: Taffy and fudge.

— La Paloma: Mexican food including tacos and street corn.

— Illinois Pronto Pup: corn dogs and lemon shake-ups.

— Jack’s Shack: Lemon shake-ups and corn dogs.

— River’s Bend Concessions: Catfish, frog legs and shrimp.

— Country Boyz Wings: Sausages with peppers and onions and chicken wings.

— Merigians Caramel Corn: Caramel corn, cheese popcorn, nacho popcorn, cotton candy and candy apples.

— McGrotha Foods: Fruit smoothies.

— Wood N’ Hog BBQ

