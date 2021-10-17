CHAMPAIGN — Sundays were a special day for Drew Smith and his family.
During the warm spring, summer and fall seasons, the family would haul their Blackstone 36-inch flat-top grill from the garage and fire it up in their driveway. Drew would then start preparing burgers — what he called “smashburgers,” the art of pressing the meat down on the spatula to improve contact with the heat source.
Neighbors noticed.
“We really enjoyed just making cheeseburgers for the neighbors and our friends,” said Drew’s wife, Jessica. “At one point, we began to consider the fact that we could probably make something out of this.”
Drew, a bar manager at Bunny’s Tavern in Urbana, has been in the service industry for two decades but always had the desire to start his own food business.
“My uncle, Daryl, owned one of the first food trucks in the area for several years,” he said. “I wish I had paid a little more attention to that business when I was younger, but it still made an impression on me.”
Drew and Jessica started a family which includes two young daughters, but their passion for owning a food truck or trailer intensified during the coronavirus pandemic.
“It was kind of an eye-opener for me because all of the restaurants had to adapt,” he said. “But with a food truck or trailer, it’s a little bit easier.”
They looked at options, but when a friend put his trailer up for sale, Drew inquired about it.
“We had looked at trailers and trucks, but never really found anything that fit,” Jessica said. “When you look at something, you always get excited, but this particular one seemed to fit our needs for what we wanted to do.”
The pandemic was still going strong. Restaurants were rebounding and getting busier, but the move made sense for the Smiths.
“We kind of took advantage of the pandemic and instead of falling into the same kind of pit that a lot of other businesses were falling into, we decided to make the best of it,” she added.
The trailer was purchased in August and the Smiths opened the Smith Burger Co. on Dec. 13. They have never looked back and were recently voted the top food truck in the area by The News-Gazette’s People’s Choice. The menu includes a variety of double beef burgers. The location of the trailer is made in advance on the company’s Facebook or Instagram pages.
“It definitely hasn’t gone the way we anticipated,” Jessica said. “But that is a good thing. We never expected to be at the volume we are at. We never thought it would be so successful right off the bat. We planned to operate with just one or two of us during the first year, but we have five people on the truck at all times (including oldest daughter Leah) now because we are so busy and the demand for our trailer has been so high. We have been blown away by the support of the community and had no idea it would be this successful.”
Because of that, the Smiths plan to expand their fleet by adding a second trailer soon. There are discussions about opening their own restaurant at some point.
“The brick and mortar has pros and cons, and right now, we are just riding the wave that we have going,” Jessica said. “There are a lot more restrictions and requirements and also a lot more expenses. You are set to a schedule, and with a young family, we enjoy the flexibility. If we need to take a day off or need to take a short break, we can do that. It has been discussed and we discuss that idea from time to time, but now is not the right time.”
Both still work full time – Drew at Bunny’s and Jessica for the University of Illinois. The Sunday cookouts have slowed.
“This is our second full-time job, but there is a passion involved when you are working for yourself,” she said. “It’s your product and you are responsible for it. You put your name on it and so you want to be proud of it and do your absolute best. Then, when people start coming back as repeat customers and you get to know them, it makes it worthwhile.”
“It gives me the freedom to do what I want and when I want,” Drew added. “It is a longtime dream, and we have really been enjoying this ride. It is amazing how quickly it has grown and the support we have received from the community.”