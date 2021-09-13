CHAMPAIGN — James Kyung remembers the assortment of feelings he had when Gov. J.B. Pritzker ordered a shelter-in-place executive order for Illinois in March 2020.
“We were sitting in the kitchen on a Sunday afternoon,” said the owner of Pandamonium Doughnuts at 1105 Windsor Road. “And we just wondered when the next time we would be in this kitchen, making doughnuts.”
“That seems like a long time ago, and at the same time, it feels like yesterday,” he added. “And here we are, a year-and-a-half later, still dealing with the same pandemic.”
Pandamonium Doughnuts was formed in 2013 by Kyung and his then girlfriend, now wife, Marcy. They started by making doughnuts in their kitchen and selling them at the farmers’ market in Urbana. Known as an artisan doughnut shop, they create handmade, specialty doughnuts from scratch using their own unique recipes and techniques.
The business grew, and eventually, they bought a store and a food truck.
“On that day that the governor made the announcement to shelter in place, you just knew something was going to happen,” he said. “Things were getting bad all over the country, and you could feel it. But customers were coming in. There were no restrictions for masks, and we had a packed house. But I remember looking out at the crowd, and I had this uneasy feeling. He announced it would be for two weeks. Two weeks turned into two months quickly. We felt uneasy and nervous. We knew we could get by for a couple of weeks, maybe a month if we had to, but nobody knew what was going to happen.”
After a week of closing down to re-assess the situation, Pandamonium Doughnuts re-opened, but with several changes in place. The store was closed to the public, and the staff was operating out of the food truck in the parking lot. Orders were taken over the phone, and they implemented a long-discussed online ordering system and devised a way that customers could pick up doughnuts without any interaction with staff at all.
“The food truck is what helped keep us afloat,” he said. “A lot of restaurants and people we know in the industry weren’t able to open for a month because they didn’t have the right pieces in place.”
Still, there were struggles. Fewer people were going to the office, so there were fewer people buying doughnuts for their staff or co-workers. The food truck — normally a big hit on campus — was parked in the parking lot. There was no farmers’ market, and nearly all weddings and events were canceled, leading to a drop in sales.
“The biggest thing we noticed was that nobody was placing larger orders because office settings and school settings were not happening,” he said. “Nobody was ordering more than a dozen. A lot of our regulars still came, and we got some new customers, but we lost catering orders and our regular events. At that point, it wasn’t our goal to make money. Our goal was to just make enough money to pay our bills and survive.”
Kyung said the changes made during the pandemic will help Pandamonium Doughnuts in the future. The online ordering was something customers had requested, and Kyung said he likes how his team was able to adapt during the pandemic.
“We would not have survived without our customers, and many of them sent us encouraging words during the pandemic,” he said. “We felt very loved and supported by the community. One of the best things about Champaign-Urbana and central Illinois is that everybody is very supportive of local businesses and will do whatever they can to keep all local businesses alive. We already knew that as a town, but you could feel that throughout the pandemic.”
While the pandemic is not yet over, Kyung said he feels “overwhelmed” with the support.
“It was a very surreal feeling going through the pandemic, but because of that, 2020 flew by, and there was a sense of normalcy almost in being able to produce doughnuts and see familiar faces and things like that. We feel very appreciative and thankful, and we feel lucky that Champaign-Urbana is our home. I am sure other places have that, too, but I don’t think Pandamonium Doughnuts survives anywhere else, because we are very unique to this town and this community, and we are grateful.”