CHAMPAIGN — Signing a lease on a new restaurant in May 2020 may have seemed like a mistake at the time, but for Shawarma Joint, things just worked out.
“A lot of people, they said, ‘Why are you going to open a restaurant when some other restaurants are closing down right now?’” co-owner Fadi Saleh said.
The counter-service restaurant near the corner of Green and Wright streets didn’t open until Jan. 30 of the next year due to delays in remodeling and setup as the pandemic went on.
In the end, the fact that so many international students were forced to stay in town helped bring in business in the typically slower summer months.
“Honestly, the restrictions were hard in the beginning, but we got used to it and everything was fine,” Saleh said.
Employees are still required to wear masks behind the counter even though restrictions have been lifted for customers.
Another employee, Mohammed Hashaska, described Shawarma Joint as a Middle Eastern version of the same concepts that have made Chipotle or Panda Express successful for other cuisines.
Customers go down the line and pick out what protein and toppings they want in their pita, wrap or bowl.
That means that employees are close to food that is already done with the cooking process, so Saleh said continuing to mask up seemed smart.
“There’s still COVID. It’s still here, so we decided just to keep it safe,” Saleh said.
Shawarma Joint is the third restaurant Saleh has owned since he moved to town.
Niro’s Gyros was the first, followed by Super Niro’s Gyros, before he and co-owner Tariq Judeh decided to try something new.
Saleh credits a lot of the business’ success — and this year’s Immigrant Welcome Award for business leadership — to the novelty of a shawarma restaurant in Champaign-Urbana.
Saleh moved to Chicago from Palestine in 1990 and came to Champaign in 2002.
He speaks fondly of Chicago, but says he’ll be staying here for the more of a laidback community and good schools.
“Chicago, we love it, but there is so much traffic and you have to hustle a lot,” Saleh said. “Everything here is more calm.”
Hashaska moved straight from Palestine to C-U in 2001 — he’s an Urbana High School grad, Class of ’03 — and has no intention of leaving.
“I’ve had so many opportunities to live somewhere else, but something in Champaign just keeps me in Champaign,” Hashaska said.
Most customers at the Green Street location are students looking for a quick meal between classes — and it is quick.
Saleh and Hashaska said they have actually timed how long it takes a customer to get a meal on a busy day. Even with a line out the door, they could get most people in and out in 10-15 minutes.
“Students don’t have time to go to a sit-down restaurant. OK, every once in a while, but these days people want something quick, quick and simple,” Saleh said.
The first Shawarma Joint was so successful that the owners decided to open a second location the following year, this time in Urbana on University Avenue.
This meant that more people who weren’t college students were willing to come to the restaurant since they didn’t have to deal with the lack of parking or busy streets.
Many customers come in to try shawarma for the first time, but Saleh said you’d be surprised at how many people had tried it in other countries and wanted to have it again.
Some of them are international students but many are vacationers.
“They say, ‘I tried this food, I like it and I like you guys too. You’re bringing back a memory,’” Hashaska said. “These stories, they bring joy.”