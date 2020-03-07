GIBSON CITY — The Railside Golf Club is closing again.
The Gibson City golf course first shut down in 2016, but an investment group bought it and converted it to a 12-hole course.
Earlier this year, it had hoped to line up 200 memberships to keep the course open, but it apparently did not meet its goal. Angie Rouley, manager of its Bluefish on the Green restaurant, posted Friday on Facebook that the LLC that owns it decided to close it.
“They also decided to close the restaurant at the end of March,” she wrote. “There just isn’t enough cash flow to pay the overhead on this building.”
Rouley, who took over the restaurant in January, said she’s “unbelievably proud of what we’ve done in such a short time.”
“We implemented an amazing Sunday buffet and salad bar,” she said. “We started serving a more upscale weekend menu.”
Rouley said she’d like to keep the restaurant open if possible.
“If anyone has any ideas on how to keep this restaurant alive after this month I’d love to talk to you,” she said. “There are banquets to book and sunsets to take in.”