GIBSON CITY — For Sam Horsch, an important part of community is sitting around a table and sharing a meal.
And come later this summer — pending finalization of a property purchase next week — he’ll be providing plenty of meals at his future restaurant, Horsch Radish, in the former Bayern Stube German restaurant in Gibson City.
Horsch, the former campus connector at University Place Christian Church, Urbana, and his longtime friend, Matthew Ertel, chief financial officer at Gibson Area Hospital, will be 50-50 partners in the new venture, planned to be a German-inspired farm-to-table restaurant.
Horsch said he’ll be the boots-on-the-ground operator of the restaurant, while Ertel will be remaining at his hospital job.
Ertel said his involvement is an investment both in the local community and in his friend’s dream.
“We’re both lived here all our lives,” he said.
They’re set to close on the purchase of the former Bayern Stube property later next week, Horsch said, and he’s in the process of connecting with local farmers to provide fresh and healthy food for the new restaurant.
Bayern Stube closed in August after 30 years in business, and Horsch recalled being sad to see it go.
Raised on a Gibson City-area farm, Horsch got a master’s of theological studies degree from Boston University and worked for University Place Christian Church for nearly a year and a half. He has been with AmeriCorps VISTA since November 2021 working with the Champaign non-profit organization DREAAM (Driven to Reach Excellence and Academic Achievement for Males) as volunteer coordinator, and he plans to continue working with DREAAM after the new restaurant venture is up and running.
Horsch said he had many meals at the former Bayern Stube, and it’s where he and his family had their last meal out with his late grandfather.
“It’s always had a special place in my heart,” he said.
While he studied theology, Horsch said he’s felt a calling for rural rejuvenation and finding ways to connect rural communities to healthy and delicious foods grown nearby.
“I’m most called in my Christian faith to sitting at the table, sharing a supper,” he said. “That’s where truly everybody can come together, at the table, and share connections.”
Plans for Horsch Radish are progressing.
Horsch said the executive chef, Joshua Thomas, is on board. Thomas is a former Bayern Stube chef and is currently kitchen manager for Harvest Market. Hiring is also underway for other positions.
Some redecorating will be done for the new restaurant, with an old French tapestry acquired from Bayern Stube’s owners, Jeanne Schnabel and Guenter Loesel, to be used in the new decor, Horsch said.
He won’t be using the taxidermy that had been part of the decor of Bayern Stube, he said.
He hopes to also offer such events as sessions teaching people to cook using the fresh ingredients used in Horsch Radish’s dishes, he said.
“We’ll probably have decorations and themes based around the farms we’re getting foods from,” he said.
The menu will be such German-inspired dishes as “some really killer bratwursts,” and some “killer schnitzels,” Horsch said. Plans also call for including soups, salads and sandwiches for lunch and an extensive German-inspired bakery selection.
Horsch said his partner, Sonya Stanczyk, a pharmaceutical researcher, plans to help provide Polish perogies, too.
“She is an amazing chef and has been experimenting,” he said. “She really wants to make the perfect Bavarian pretzel.”
Horsch said the restaurant, also to be available as an event center, will likely have a soft opening in late July or early August, and will build to regular hours. Initially, he plans to be open Thursday through Sunday for lunch and dinner.