Group behind Villa Grove's El Rancho Grande opens second restaurant in Savoy
SAVOY — There’s a new colorful addition to the growing Savoy area.
Mexican restaurant El Rancho Grande, just behind the Aldi grocery store at 505 Commerce Drive, opened Wednesday.
The sit-down family restaurant is owned by the same men who have operated the original El Rancho Grande in Villa Grove since 2017: Pedro Ocampo, Filiberto Ocampo, Jorge Mora and Geovany Vega, all of Champaign.
“We’re excited to come to Savoy,” said Pedro Ocampo.
The staff serves customers at tables and booths as lively Mexican music plays in the background and several big-screen televisions show sporting events.
Filiberto Ocampo said the new eatery includes many of the same favorites offered in Villa Grove, including fajitas, burritos, quesadillas, enchiladas, taco salads and homemade fresh guacamole, washed down with what Ocampo calls “monster” glasses of homemade red sangria and margarona (margarita).
“We offer authentic Mexican food,” Ocampo said. “We have been working around the area for more than 10 years, so we decided to expand to an area that doesn’t have any Mexican food. Savoy definitely needs something like this.”
New to the Savoy restaurant are milanesa tortas, which are breaded steak sandwiches in a roll with lettuce, mayonnaise, onion, tomato, cheese and avocado; and Cubana tortas, which are breaded steak, breaded chicken, chorizo, hot dog, egg and pepperoni sandwiches in a roll with lettuce, mayonnaise, onion, tomato, cheese and avocado.